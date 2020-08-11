‘Network, an implacable world’, with Faye Dunaway, in ‘Days of classic cinema’

An analysis of the power of television, which portrays a competitive world where success and audience records impose his dictatorship. Howard Beale (Peter Finch), a veteran news anchor, is fired when the ratings drop for his popular show. However, before leaving the channel, in an unexpected reaction, and to everyone’s astonishment, he announced that before leaving he would commit suicide in front of the cameras, shooting himself live. This unprecedented event provokes great excitement among viewers and Howard’s own teammates.

After getting it with Twelve men without mercy (1957) and Dog afternoon (1975), Sidney Lumet was nominated for an Oscar, in the category of Best Director, for Network, an unforgiving world (1976). As happened in the two previous times that he opted for the precious award, which he could only win as an honorific in 2004, neither with the film that is broadcast today on television was he the winner. What she did win was the Golden Globe, the only one in his long and successful film career.

The cast was full of great stars in film history, Oscar winners at least once in their respective careers. Those who achieved it for the first and only time, thanks to this film, were Faye Dunaway -Best actress-, Peter Finch -Best actor- and Beatrice Straight -Best supporting actress-, which was added by three of the Oscars that the film got, in addition to the one for Best Original Screenplay.

Network. EE.UU., 1976. Drama. 121 min. Dir.: Sidney Lumet. Int.: Faye Dunaway, William Holden, Peter Finch, Robert Duvall, Beatrice Straight, Wesley Addy, Ned Beatty, John Carpenter.

