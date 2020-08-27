Netflix’s ‘The Warrior Nun’ has been renewed for a second season

One of lime and one of sand. If this Tuesday we were checked by the cancellation of

White lines in Netflix

, now the platform has just announced a renewal that could not necessarily be foreseen. We refer to The warrior nun, than will have a second season.

The series, which was shot in Andalusia, focuses on a young woman who wakes up in the morgue and discovers that she has special powers. Then she becomes part of a peculiar sect of murderous nuns who fight against evil. It is based on a comic book and has received comparisons to Buffy the vampire slayer although taking more seriously than the character of Sarah Michelle Gellar created by Joss Whedon.

















It is expected that, in addition to Alba Baptista, Kristina Tonteri-Young, Lorena Andrea, Toya Turner, Thekla Reuten, Sylvia de Fanti, Olivia Delcan or Joaquim de Almeida, also come back for new episodes Tristán Ulloa, the Galician actor who here played Father Vincent.

Netflix has also uploaded a funny video where the cast is informed that they will have work for another season.

This renovation contrasts with White lines, which appeared on Netflix with little promotion and despite having Álex Pina (The paper house) as a creator and that became one of the most viewed fictions in the catalog in its first weeks. But it was not enough. Instead, The warrior nun yes it is supported by Netflix.







