Netflix’s ‘The Kangaroo Club’ is for children and is highly recommended for this summer

American critics were delighted with the premiere of Netflix’s Kangaroo Club. Rather, EN-CAN-TA-DA, in capitals, emphasizing each syllable to show enthusiasm. Why was it attracting attention? Because it was not an adult project with prominent names, those who have their sights set on the awards, but it was a series of vocation for children and preadolescent.

The Kangaroo Club It is based on a series of books by Ann S. Martin published between 1986 and 2000. I do not know, the truth, if they had a long journey here, if they were The club of five The The seven secrets from Enid Blyton to other generations, although Ann S. Martin’s novels have sold 176 million copies. It tells the story of four very responsible friends who decide to create a babysitting company to take care of the children in the area, although they have not even turned 14.









The series succeeds in developing the different challenges and problems of the girls. (Kailey Schwerman / Netflix / Kailey Schwerman / Netflix)



Kristy (Sophie Grace)

, for example, is the ringleader. She is very stubborn, bossy and upset because her mother has found a partner and she does not want anything to change in her family. Claudia (Momona Tamada)

she is the artist: He believes that he should be carried away by emotions and not by reason, and precisely for this reason he collides with his older sister. Mary Anne (Malia Baker), on the other hand, is very shy: she is an orphan of mother and her father has always controlled her a lot. And finally, Stacey (Shay Rudolph) is the new: a little more pija than the others and with a secret.

The series created by Rachel Shukert is harmless. The protagonists are role models, their rebellion is full of good intentions and, so that we understand each other, no plot is about whether they smoke a joint or not at school because they still do not enter into plots closely related to adolescence.

The protagonists are a good reference. (Kailey Schwerman / Netflix / Kailey Schwerman / Netflix)













In an audiovisual environment where older actors are always hired to play fifteen-year-olds with adult problems, The Kangaroo Club He proposes characters of approximately 12 years old and who appear to be that age. It is entertainment so that parents do not have to worry and that it is very well done (and charming).

In the first season of 10 episodes they talk about plots like the first menstruation, traumas related by the absence of the father or the mother, the way in which they become aware of diversity as they get older (Mary Anne has to take care of a transgender girl), which means living with diabetes and the health problems of loved ones.

Alicia Silverstone, who was in ‘Batman and Robin’ and ‘Clueless’, is Kristy’s mother. (Kailey Schwerman / Netflix / Kailey Schwerman / Netflix)



Although it is a bit striking that in their resurrection they have dispensed with including a boy in the club (as much as Kristy defends that boys can be babysitters in the first episode, the series somewhat distills the message of “caregivers are women ”), Good intentions are well executed, especially when he talks about the small big challenges of all of them: the real adventure is not to watch over and entertain your minor clients but to discover their ability to grow, transform, overcome fears and to understand that they have each other.









When they include messages in the plots, in addition, it is done with subtlety despite targeting a child and preadolescent audience. For example, Claudia discovers the ordeal that her grandmother lived when she was the daughter of Japanese in the United States after the Second World War and this serves to explain that, changing the origin of migrants, there are families that still today they are separated and locked up in inhumane conditions. AND, If someone is afraid to advise a series to their children that is unbearable to watch, a server has seen the entire season and does not even have children to justify themselves with.















