Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ finds Princess Margaret from last season

Actress Lesley Manville will be Princess Margaret in the fifth season of Netflix’s The Crown, which will serve to close the expensive television biopic of Queen Elizabeth. The role so far had been played by Vanessa Kirby, who was the princess and chain smoker in the first two seasons, and Helena Bonham Carter, who was in the third season and is yet to premiere the fourth.

“I could not be happier to play Princess Margarita,” said Manville, who considers that the actresses who have so far held the role are “formidable” in a Twitter publication of the series’ official profile. She was also happy to be able to “play two sisters with my dear friend Imelda Staunton”, he said in reference to the actress hired to play Isabel.









Lesley Manville, born in Brighton (United Kingdom) in 1956, has a long career in her country in series like River, Cranford, Mum The Save me, in addition to having been the narrator of the romantic comedy

Love Life from HBO recently. He also stood out in 2018 for his Oscar nomination for The Invisible Thread by Paul Thomas Anderson and where he shared plans with Daniel Day Lewis.

The fifth season is in the pre-production phase and, in fact, the fourth has already been filmed although it has not yet been released. In fact, producer Left Bank Pictures and Netflix were lucky to finish filming before the coronavirus pandemic paralyzed the audiovisual industry. In the fourth season, in addition, will be Gillian Anderson in the shoes of Margaret Thatcher, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom from 1979 to 1990.

Lesley Manville in ‘The Invisible Thread’ by Paul Thomas Anderson. (Other sources)













What the planetary health crisis was being able to fire the cast of the last two seasons as it could be done with the first seasons, where were Vanessa Kirby, Claire Foy and Matt Smith.







The fourth season, which was completed before the coronavirus crisis, remains to be released for the time being.











