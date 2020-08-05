Netflix’s second interactive movie is here

If you are one of the users who have problems deciding what you want to put on NetflixYour new nightmare has just landed on the platform: Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt vs El Reverendo. And why do we say it will be your nightmare? Because it is the second interactive film on the platform after the noise it caused

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch

in December 2018. It’s time to choose how you want the story to unfold.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt vs El Reverendo It takes up the fictional universe created by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, the one from the comedy series that landed in 2015 on the platform and had four seasons. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is a bit more childish than women her age because she spent her youth in a bunker, victim of a kidnapper, the Reverend (Jon Hamm), leader of a sect.









We meet her three days before her wedding when she discovers that the Reverend could have another underground bunker with more women like her locked up there and believing that the Apocalypse has happened on the surface. It all sounds very dramatic, but in reality, we are facing one of the most absurd, eccentric and positive comedies on television.. Nothing and nothing can prevent Kimmy Schmidt from being optimistic, happy and living every day in New York as if it were a gift.

Those who plan to see the film, however, should take into account one detail: Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt vs El Reverendo It is not Black Mirror: Bandersnatch. For starters, while both have DNA from a previous existing series,

Bandersnatch it worked as an independent workeven if you had never seen Black Mirror.

This is what happens with anthology works: they allow you to always get new viewers and less faithful viewing because they tell independent stories. But this new interactive film is for fans of the Fey and Carlock series: is a direct continuation of the story developed over four seasons and it is not intended to attract new viewers.

Furthermore, even the interaction does not have the same intent. Charlie Brooker wrote Bandersnatch giving the impression that the user had the power to change the story, that the interaction not only ended in anecdotal changes but that the resulting work was different depending on the choices (another thing is that afterwards it really was so immersive, groundbreaking and satisfying).

With Kimmy Schmidt, this interactivity is more of a diversion to discover new gags and easter eggs. There’s no more. As it happened in the series, the jokes and situations are above any story they want to tell.









The move, for the record, has worked for Netflix well. This Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt vs The Reverend has garnered two Emmy nominations in important categories: the special competes as best movie for television and Tituss Burgess, who plays Titus Andromedon, is nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie.















