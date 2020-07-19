Netflix’s real success is reality

In Netflix each quarter it is time to analyze and take stock of the number of subscribers who have increased and take advantage of it to boast of the productions that have worked best. You always have to take the information with a pinch of distance: only they have all the data on content consumption, they talk about what they want and the metrics to count viewers are doubtful. But there is a detail that seems to be confirmed in the last quarterly balance: Perhaps the true successes of Netflix are the ones you least expect. And “for those who least expect you” we mean reality TV formats.

When it came to talking about successes, this time on Netflix they broke down details of three of their entertainment focuses: they reported the most viewed movies in the history of the platform, the performance of the main series bets in the second quarter and finally they also talked about the performance of reality TV formats like Playing with fire (Too hot to handle) and The ground is lava. AND, if the figures are correct, they don't lie: they are possibly the most successful Netflix formats.















The reality of Playing with fire

, created by Laura Gibson and Charlie Bennett, drew attention to the approach: the program places singles very in love with themselves and with impressive bodies on an island where they are forbidden to get involved and have sex. For other people it would be very simple rules but not for these boys and girls who are used to rampaging, seducing and letting themselves be seduced.

How many Netflix users put together this social experiment that Mercedes Milá would surely sell us? Well, 51 million in the first four weeks. There are two things to keep in mind: one account can mean that more than one person has seen the episodes, so we are not talking about viewers, and Netflix has a peculiar way of counting views.

They do not refer to accounts that have seen a movie or an entire episode, but rather they count accounts that have seen a minimum of two minutes, so it is much less reliable than when they considered as a viewer that one that had seen 70% of the episode or movie.

That said, the 51 million accounts interested in Playing with fire Compared to other fictional hits of the quarter, Netflix has reported that teen comedy I never

(which we have recommended as one of the best series of what we have of 2020) and the military comedy

Space Force with Steve Carell they got 40 million users in the first four weeks. Nor did they come close to the success of horny and chaste contestants.















From the consumption data shared by the company of Reed Hasting and Ted Sarandos, this quarter only two productions obtained more contacts than the reality show of prohibited sex: the fourth season of The paper house with 65 million and the documentary series Tiger King

with 64 million in the first four weeks (the first days, for the record, belonged to the first quarter).

The other reality show format that has worked so well is The floor is lava, which is a competition that adapts a game for children of a lifetime: You cannot touch the ground. In the contest the participants must overcome obstacles and, if they fall from the platforms, they fall into a pool that is lava (well, red liquid) and are eliminated. This elementary concept is projected to reach 37 million households in the first four weeks (and, like Playing with fire, has been a constant in the list of the most viewed contents in Spain).

37 million Netflix users are projected to have seen part of The Floor is Lava in the first four weeks. (Netflix)













The figures of these two projects are incredible news for Netflix, which is increasingly clear that one way to attract and maintain new subscribers (they have more than 192 million worldwide) is precisely to offer reality TV entertainment, which works so well on open television.

In fact, when writing the report on the ease that Netflix currently has when it comes to canceling series after three or four seasons, there was an element that I could not include due to lack of space: that contests and reality shows were the exception to the rule. While the series raise costs after three seasons and struggle to attract new viewers, journalist Chris Ryan and screenwriter Andy Greenwalt explained on The Watch podcast that arguably Netflix’s biggest findings were reality TV.







Costs are laughable compared to medium and high profile fictions





Unlike the series, which have huge budgets (Stranger things and The Crown, although they are very seen, they come out to about 10 million per episode), reality shows and contests are much cheaper, they can be viewed without being very faithful (You do not have to have seen five seasons to be aware of what happens on the screen, either because each episode is different or because each edition changes the participants) and they are a way to build customer loyalty. And, I repeat, they have laughable budgets compared to medium and high profile fiction gambling.









You just have to see, for example, that Queer Eye, the reality show about five homosexual men who help anonymous people improve their style, their way of eating, decorating and behaving, It has already been produced for five seasons and without the smell of cancellation. Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk and Jonathan Van Ness have practically become brand ambassadors.

Nailed It! has been showing amateur pastry chefs for four seasons creating authentic culinary destruction and, in fact, it even allows spin-offs to be made for the different markets (in Spain it is called Niquelao and it has the Alcorcón Earthquake as host). And a flirting reality show like Jugando con fuego or the social media contest of The Circle They also allow versions for different markets, not to mention that the original versions succeed globally.

So, after seeing Netflix figures in this second quarter of 2020, it is clear that reality TV is on the platform to stay. And while The chilling adventures of

Sabrina, The Kominsky Method, Dead to me, Lucifer, Glow and Ozark They have trouble producing more than three or four seasons on the platform, that nobody expects this same criteria to be used for these formats. When it comes to long-form formats, reality TV is the jewel in the crown.















Let no one expect that formats like 'Queer Eye', 'Nailed it' or 'Jugando con fuego' will be canceled as fast as 'Sabrina', 'Dead to me' or 'Glow'












