Netflix’s ‘My First Kiss’ sequel to have sequel (and shot)

It is as if Netflix I would have anticipated what would happen to the coronavirus. It turns out that when she reported that she was planning a sequel to My First Kiss, one of the platform’s romantic successes in 2018, she was actually setting two projects in motion: Part Two and Part Three. So, now that Mi primer beso 2 has been released in the catalog last Friday, the platform has reported that the third part will be ready by 2021.

The films adapt Beth Reekles’ self-published novels. They focus on Elle (Joey King) and Lee (Joel Courtney), two best friends (children in turn of two best friends), whose friendship is complicated when Elle falls in love with Noah (Jacob Elordi), Lee’s older brother and who has a habit of treating him badly.









As the titles are shot in South Africa, although it appears to be the United States, they were able to cautiously shoot the second and third parts without the social networks realizing everything that was going on. But, After releasing My first kiss 2, Netflix had no choice but to announce that there was a sequel and that it was filmed, since it ended with a question mark.

The leading trio are expected to return with Vince Marcello again in charge of the direction and the script, although this time he will sign it with Jay Arnold. This decision to shoot the projects together, in addition, will have gone very well for Joey King and Jacob Elordi, whose careers are going from strength to strength.. King in 2019 was nominated for an Emmy for The Act, which received critical attention, and Elordi works in

Euphoria

the HBO.

The first part of My first kiss, as a curiosity, holds the title of “movie most times repeated by users” according to Netflix. Wow, how normal that they wanted to produce sequels to make sure they have satisfied such passionate customers.









