Netflix’s ‘Criminal’ trailer with Kit Harington in the interrogation room

In the UK they already have a new season of Netflix Criminal. It’s a simple format: an interrogation room, police officers, suspects, and interpretive duels. And who will be in the second season? Nothing more and nothing less than Kit Harington, the actor until now known as Jon Snow from Game of Thrones, as you can see in the trailer.

Harington, twice Emmy nominated for his work on the fantasy series, seems to want to show his acting skills beyond a blockbuster and in a television production with little commitment (the first season had three episodes and most of the actors only appeared in one).

















The second season of the British version of Criminal It will premiere worldwide on September 16. Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe), Sophie Okonedo (

Ratched

) and Kunal Nayyar (The big bang theory), another who wants to show off after living in a box like Rajesh for 12 seasons. It will be written by George Kay (Killing Eve) and directed by Jim Field Smith (The Wrong Mans).

The trailer for the second season reveals an open secret: Criminal was canceled in Spain after the broadcast of its first three episodes. The project had originally been sold as an international creative endeavor. George Kay and Jim Field Smith acted as showrunners and there were creative teams and their own casts in the respective territories where the series was produced, which were the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany and France.







Kunal Nayyar, the mythical Rajesh from ‘The big bang theory’ will also appear.





In fact, it was understood as the same anthology series where each episode showed different suspects in the interrogation room from different countries. At the moment of truth, when it was released in September 2019, the different editions were released separately in the Netflix catalog.









The Spanish version, directed by Mariano Barroso (Tomorrow) and with screenwriters such as Alejandro Hernández (The invisible line) and Manuel Martín Cuenca (The author) and that had actors such as Álvaro Cervantes, Emma Suárez or Carmen Machi, did not receive the green light to produce new episodes.

Criminal Spain appears to have been canceled.

(© joseharo / NETFLIX)











