Netflix, you can’t give us this reality vice and then leave us halfway

Netflix, this is not done. You get your hopes up, you make plans for the future, and suddenly the relationship stagnates, you become half-hearted, you feel betrayed. Because you cannot put part of the real estate franchise in the catalog The Real Housewives (here translated as Rich women), whether they are those of New York, those of Atlanta or my favorites, those of Beverly Hills, and put only two seasons of each of the editions. It is a coitus interruptus, it is making us Celestina and separating us when the flame of love is burning.

I want to think that this franchise of women lined with too much free time, of those who go into a clothing store and drink champagne while spending thousands of dollars, is here to stay. That they are not in the Netflix catalog simply because the first seasons were at a price.













I want to think that the plan has always been to put only two seasons in order not to burden the client, so that he does not feel the weight of responsibility with the hundreds of episodes that have actually been filmed.. And, once we were captive and in love with the eccentricities, endless discussions and the sparkles of truth about themselves, the rest of the seasons would appear to save us from the tedium of our lives, more complete but with less drama.

Because I don’t doubt that The Real Housewives It will be a format with many detractors. “This is all scripted,” they tell me when I talk about my vice. Before they appeared in these parts I had already seen the ones from New Jersey (which are not on Netflix yet) and those of Beverly Hills, which are as luxurious as eating lobster but in a sandwich format and with a lot of mayonnaise.

Yolanda Hadid, left, spent a few seasons in Beverly Hills. (Bravo)



And, what is the best? Yes, there is a lot of party in front of the gallery, friends are forced, live discussions in a loop to entertain the public. But they believe they are in control of what is shown in their lives, their personalities, relationships with their husbands, boyfriends or fiancees, and then reality sneaks into the plane and leaves them naked before an audience that sees all the shame of their lives.









The format started, in fact, in 2006 with The Real Housewives of Orange County, which is still broadcast, and with a very clear objective: to convert into reality the series that marked the television of that moment. Had not the United States fallen in love with The OC, a series about California teens and their wealthy parents? And the maximum obsession of the female audience were not the Desperate women Teri Hatcher, Eva Longoria, Marcia Cross and Felicity Huffman? Well, mixing the concepts of both series with reality TV, this reality show about the friendships of rich women.







As those in Orange County were successful, then those in New York, Atlanta, New Jersey, Washington DC, Beverly Hills, Miami, Potomac, Dallas appeared and even the Mormons from Salt Lake City have to leave shortly.. In total they have 74 seasons of pure entertainment, which raises the eyebrow of the critics but gives the most surreal headlines that one can imagine, although the spectator must be warned of a circumstance: the first season is always the weakest, it serves presentation, and the housewives soon understand what works best for them.









Because they say they are scripted. But do you know what can’t be prepared? That one of the husbands get a stripper pregnant while the program is filming; that one ends up behind bars for fraud just like her husband; that it be discovered that you had made everyone believe that you had given birth to your children when in fact you had used other methods; have your marriage destroyed because you had a relationship with another woman; that unlawful conduct is uncovered and the culprit commits suicide in one of the strongest reality-TV scandals of this millennium; that the fiancé that your mother so detested be killed in a bar fight; you end up in rehab because the world was more aware of your problems with alcohol and pills than yourself.

NeNe Leakes spells the camera. (Bravo)



Let it be revealed that you are the queen of betraying your friends and filtering exclusives to the magazines of the heart (the maximum betrayal in this world); that it is intuited that, while you sell manners in front of the cameras, you take advantage to go to the bathroom to snort cocaine with the guests; let the cameras catch a phrase from your husband planning to leave you when you have no idea (And this happens to a housewife of well-known children). And all this happens, of course, while they try to look amazing, while they sell the ideal life and the new lines of business that they take advantage of the visibility of reality, while they lose perspective and antagonize family members because it looks good in front of the cameras.









I am sorry for those who think that I have been frivolous when mentioning the problems, disasters and tragedies that these companies face. housewives But this is what happens when you want to be the queen of frivolity in front of the cameras: You sell your soul to a show that puts you on top, which allows you to expand your business, but he will not hesitate to drop you or show your dirty laundry and everything you were trying to hide if you have a chance to do so. And, in fact, go from being a person to a character, because you have a role, you have plots and, therefore, you are there to be analyzed, admired and criticized for spending $ 50,000 on the anniversary of your four-year-old daughter or a million dollars at the wedding of the oldest.

The girl who Jamie Lee Curtis cared for on ‘Halloween’ would end up being Paris Hilton’s aunt and one of the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’. (Other sources)



Be that as it may, go into The Real Housewives it’s vice. In Beverly Hills it serves to meet Yolanda Hadid and see the first steps of Bella and Gigi in the fashion world, or meet again Denise ‘chica Bond’ Richards The Lisa ‘Melrose Place’ Rinna. All of them, for the record, appear in seasons not yet available on Netflix. You meet Paris Hilton’s aunt, Kim Richards, who appeared on John Carpenter’s Halloween and is a queen bee in Los Angeles (and much more interesting than his niece).









In Atlanta you meet Kandi Burruss, a Grammy winner for writing TLC’s No Scrubs, or Nene Leakes, who must be one of the most overwhelming television personalities in the United States. ANDn New Jersey you meet Teresa Guidice, whose troubles with the Treasury monopolized the tabloids across the pond for a long time. And in New York you are fascinated with LuAnn, the Countess of Lesseps, because her husband is a descendant of Ferdinand de Lesseps (and who would have told this man that a political relative would sing Money can’t buy you class).









Between each other and the thousands of episodes they carry, the franchise of The Real Housewives it is an endless vice, partly because they are relevant figures in their respective elite societies (which legitimizes the program) and partly because in the United States they package episodes and plots very well. There is no filler, no endless finery, and there are real VIPs (or at least legitimate liners with four or five million dollar mansions). It is the decadence of luxury, like throwing yourself in the mud with a pearl necklace and a diamond ring.









And, those of us who are delighted frolicking in this mud, we need more editions, more seasons, more gossip. Please Netflix, don’t be a rat. Squander like all these compulsive shoppers and give us all the seasons. We need our dose.







