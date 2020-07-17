Netflix will not charge you the monthly fee if you do not use the platform for a while

Typically, a content platform thinks of new ways to attract customers and, consequently, to increase revenue. But in Netflix They have wanted to think innovatively and want to improve the service for those who are registered, who pay religiously every month but who do not use the platform at all: they will stop collecting fees automatically.

This peculiar decision will apply to users who have not seen a movie, a series episode, or a documentary for two years. "A very small percentage of our members have not seen anything in the last two years and, while we can make it very easy for people to cancel their subscriptions with just a few simple clicks, they have not taken advantage of this opportunity, "they explained in a letter to shareholders published by Deadline.















This is not a sterile ad. They have already started to stop charging phantom customers although this has led to a slight decrease in income: “We believe that pro-consumer policies like this are the right thing to do and that the long-term benefits will outweigh these costs in the short term.” In addition, they are clear that they will continue to stop charging users who meet these criteria from now on.

Netflix is ​​of the opinion that viewers have more and more offers when subscribing to streaming platforms and that this decision not to charge inactive users should be “should be the way to operate the main services.” It must also be said that two years is a huge period of time: possibly for viewers who have forgotten they are subscribed.

Founder Reed Hastings with chief content officer Ted Sarandos (Ahn Young-joon / AP)



This maneuver has been announced when presenting the balance of the second quarter of 2020 where Netflix has added 10 million new customers who, taking into account those who have unsubscribed, have brought to the platform a total of 192.95 million net subscribers Worldwide.









This great result, however, was offset by the forecasts for the third quarter, when executives estimate that the company will only add 2.5 million users. The reason? The consumer will be more inactive in contracting services due to the instability of the economy in times of coronavirus, especially while waiting to see what happens in the coming months.







This last balance has also served for Netflix to explain which have been the most viewed own films in the history of the platform. While Chris Hemsworth is in first place with the action movie Extraction, it should be noted that the Spanish film is in the top ten list The hole Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia, a phenomenon on the platform during confinement.

The company already has more than 192 million subscribers worldwide (Lucy Nicholson / Reuters)












