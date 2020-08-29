Netflix: The series and movies that are released in the month of January

Touch start course in Netflix and to be released in 2020 with a host of series and movies. We have from a Black Swan on ice to a comedy with the undisputed queen of the drag universe. Behold the platform’s premieres for the month of January:

Spinning Out (January 1)

Kaya Scodelario (Skins) is Kat, the tortured protagonist skater, traumatized by a fall that eliminated her from the competition circuit and who does not dare to move on the front lines of the sport again. When he is offered another chance next to Justin Davis (Evan Broderick), a skating bad boy, he will have to face his ghosts with Carol (January Jones), a mother of those who do not seem to exactly support her children. Netflix wants your Black Swan of skating.

















The Circle (January 1)

Netflix enters the realm of reality with this contest where contestants must use social networks to make friends and betray themselves.









Messiah (January 1)

When CIA agent Eva Geller (Michelle Monaghan) begins to gather information about a strange man (Mehdi Dehbi) who attracts international attention through acts of disorderly conduct at the hands of his followers, she initiates an investigation into his origins. Netflix brings us a suspense thriller.

















Thieves of the Forest (January 2)

The charismatic bandit Jan de Lichte leads the oppressed and weaker in a revolt against the corrupt aristocracy of 18th-century Belgium.

Anne with an E (January 3)

Netflix premieres the third season of the adaptation of Ana de las Tejas Verdes and it will be the last. This news is bittersweet for fans: after the broadcast of the episodes in Canada, the platform announced that it would not have a fourth season and that, therefore, it had been canceled without having a definitive ending planned.









Dracula (January 4)

Bram Stoker’s vampire lands with a new adaptation by Steven Moffat, the British screenwriter responsible for the seasons of Doctor who with Matt Smith and also the last Sherlock.

















A.J. and the Queen (January 10)

RuPaul is not enough to have the most cultured talent show on the planet, RuPaul’s Drag Race, produce editions with veteran contestants, celebrities or versions in the UK and Canada. He now has his own TV series on Netflix, the comedy AJ and the Queen, and his trailer basically tells us that, if you’re a RuPaul fan, you can’t miss it. Let’s see who recognizes any of the contestants of your reality.









Grace and Frankie (January 15)

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin reprise the roles of Grace and Frankie, Netflix’s oldest comedy about two elderly women who try to live this stage of their lives fresh. And we can breathe easy: now Netflix premieres the sixth season but the seventh will still be released, which will be the last.

Sex education (January 17)









It will be the moment to leave doubts. What about Adam (Connor Swindells) who was sent to military school for bad behavior? What is your particular relationship with Eric (Ncuti Gatwa)? Will Otis’s (Gillian Anderson) mother be so concerned about her son’s sexual well-being after making her relationship with Jakob official? And will Otis (Asa Butterfield) be able to treat Ola the way he deserves or will his feelings for Maeve (Emma Mackey) get in the way of their relationship?









Treason (January 17)

Tyler Perry, one of America’s best-known African-American filmmakers, is leaving comedy to write and star in a thriller.

Ares (January 17)

He wants so much to be part of the elites of Amsterdam that he gets into a secret society with a dark past and present.

The Ghost Bride (January 23)

In Malacca in the 1890s, a young woman in the afterlife is involved in a murder related to the deceased thread of a wealthy family.









The Ranch (January 24)

It is time to release the eighth part of The Ranch (that is, the second of the fourth season), ten episodes for Ashton Kutcher, Sam Elliot and Elisha Cuthbert to say goodbye.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (January 24)

Sabrina has one goal: to get Nick back from Hell after the events at the end of the previous season, when Lilith was appointed Queen of Hell. Sabrina’s supernatural youth drama is here with eight new episodes.









Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac (January 24)

Netflix premieres the second season of the anime classic that generated some controversy over the quality of the animation.

















BoJack Horseman (January 31)

The most decadent, vicious and self-destructive horse on television faces the last eight episodes. Netflix premieres the second part of the sixth season with a fundamental question: is there a possible redemption for BoJack Horseman? We say goodbye to one of the best comedies (whether animated or not) on television, created by Raphael Bob-Waksberg.







