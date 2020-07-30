Netflix targets football

Netflix has joined the war for soccer rights. According to the sports newspaper The team, the streaming platform has reached an agreement with Mediapro to broadcast the matches of the League 1 (the French League), the Champions League and the Europa League starting next season.

In this way, the streaming service would also offer live content to its users. The news would be operational from August 17, since Mediapro will broadcast eight games in Ligue 1 and another eight in Ligue 2 in addition to the two European competitions resulting from the agreement it reached with RMC Sport. Some encounters that would now also be seen on Netflix.

At what price?

Although the agreement is not yet official, if it is finally signed, subscribers would have to pay 30 euros monthlys through an annual subscription in which the basic package with the series and movies on the platform would also be included.

To open your mouth

Lovers of the sport of soccer can go ‘training’ for the 2020-2021 season with reports and series that are already available on Netflix. Here are some examples:

‘Boca Juniors Confidential’

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Television series directed by Rodrigo H. Vila that shows the intimacy of the Argentine club Boca Juniors, from dressing rooms and training to his consecration as champion of the 2018 Super League.

‘Becoming Champions’ (2018)

Documentary series of 9 episodes that tells the stories of the countries and stars that have been world champions. Uruguay, Italy, Germany, Brazil, England, Argentina, France and Spain are portrayed in each of the deliveries.

‘Apache, the life of Carlos Tévez’

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Biographical series of eight chapters on the childhood / adolescence of Tevez and his beginnings in soccer. An account of effort, discipline and perseverance.

‘A game of knights’

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.





6-episode mini-series by Julian Fellowes, creator of Downton Abbey, on the origins of modern football in England. Two 19th century footballers, from very different social classes, face professional and personal conflicts with one goal: to change this sport – and England too – forever …

‘Antoine Griezmann: world champion’

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

2019 documentary film directed by Alex Dell that follows in the footsteps of the French footballer who plays for FC Barcelona from his childhood, when he tried many teams in his country, with the ‘no’ for being “too short”, his transfer to Real Sociedad and Atlético de Madrid, culminating in the title in the FIFA World Cup with France in 2018.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.