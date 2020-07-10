Netflix: So you can remove series and movies from the ‘Keep watching’ list

It is very heavy when you always find the same series and movies in the ‘Keep watching’ list on Netflix. The platform gives you a title to watch, you enter just to get an idea and there is no going back: you will have it in the list of titles halfway until the end of days. Well maybe we should talk past because Netflix finally allows you to remove series and movies from ‘Keep Watching’ without much hassle.

It is very simple. This new function can be accessed if you enter the account from the web or if you have updated the application on your mobile devices. When you enter the menu of your username, you go to the category of "Keep watching" where all the contents are halfway and you hit the button with three circles, which allows you to access different functionalities.









There it is quickly: you can check information of the episodes and the series or movie, you can download the episode to consume it when you are offline, there is the possibility of evaluating it and now you can also choose “remove from list”.

This will allow it to never appear again on the list of things to see, something very practical if it is a title that you plan not to recover because you are more than fed up (and you do not need the Netflix app to remind you of your mistakes). ). For example, 365 is so bad that it is normal to leave it halfway (and want to delete it).

Although this feature of Netflix has been available for some time, it has been brought to the fore in social networks with the option being introduced on iOS devices. On social networks, of course, there was no lack of enthusiasm for being able to erase those that you regret having started.









Until now, the only way to remove the titles from the "Keep watching" list was to enter the Netflix account, go to the user configuration in question and select the 'Viewing activity', where you could manage the titles that they had seen each other and those who were half. Yes, deleting a title from there used to take up to 24 hours to see the change reflected in the menu.







