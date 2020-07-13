Netflix rethinks the future of ‘The Crown’ and in the end it will have six seasons

The Crown Must have six seasons. It was the right time to tell the life of Queen Elizabeth II. Then creator Peter Morgan rethought her own theory and decided to compress the monarch’s last decades in the fifth season. This Thursday, without anyone expecting it, Netflix has reported going back to the initial plan: The Crown will have six seasons, two of which have yet to be shot.

It is a peculiar path that this Netflix production is walking but it is the advantage of preparing a series with all the comfort and a platform that is committed to producing it until the end. “When we started to discuss the fifth season, it soon became clear that to do justice to the complexity of the story we had to go back to the original six-season plan.”Morgan explained.









This means that, after having released three seasons, we are in the middle of the journey. Three other seasons remain: The fourth will still feature Olivia Colman, Tobias Menzies and Helena Bonham Carter in the shoes of Elizabeth II, the Duke of Edinburgh and Princess Margaret. There will also be Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher, the First Lady of the United Kingdom between 1979 and 1990. Fortunately, this section also finished filming before the coronavirus pandemic paralyzed the audiovisual industry.

The remaining two, which will count the last decade of the 20th century and will also address the beginning of the 21st, will change their distribution. At the moment, only Imelda Staunton and Lesley Manville are confirmed as the queen and her sister respectively, who signed for the fifth season and we assume that they will also participate in the sixth.











While other series have trouble surviving on Netflix for more than three or four seasons, The Crown is a case in point. It was a project that smelled of prestige from afar, being a play by Peter Morgan (The Queen) and based on the other theatrical The Audience that he himself had written. Initially they made sure to produce two seasons, and Ted Sarandos, head of content for Netflix, said the plan was to tell the life of Elizabeth II in six seasons..

Except House of cards and Orange is the new black, the two series with which they premiered on Netflix in the prestigious fiction arena and with Emmy nominations, no other drama series has obtained a renewal for a fifth season. Lucifer, which has recently been renewed for a sixth season, produced the first three off Netflix, which rescued it having been canceled after three seasons.











With this sixth season secured, in addition to focusing on Diana of Wales’ weight in the fourth season, Is there a chance that even Meghan Markle or at least someone playing her will appear?







‘The Crown’ is an unusual case on Netflix, which prefers that its series last three or four seasons











