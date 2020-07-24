Netflix renews ‘Sweet Magnolias’, one of its worst series

In Netflix They have top-notch series, the ones with prohibitive budgets and looking for massive success and good reviews. Then they have second-rate series, the ones that are not that expensive, and finally the third series, which are the ones that are cheap and on top of that they don’t even bother to be moderately decent. Sweet Magnolias be part of this wonderful subgroup and the platform has decided to renew it for a second season.

It shouldn’t be surprising. Sweet magnolias is one of the most low-cost proposals at the fictional level that Netflix has and at the same time one of which is clearer about its role. He wants to satisfy the audience that enjoys bad Christmas movies, that respects the conservative spirit of deep America, that shows the importance of religion. In this sense, the series did not deceive anyone.









‘Dulces Magnolias’ is a place where children run away from home … to go to church. (Netflix)



It is the story of three best friends of a lifetime. Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher) has just gotten divorced and feels like the eyes are focused on her: in such a small community it is not easy to be the woman who was left for another. Helen (Heather Headley) is a successful lawyer considering her choices: does she still have time to be a mother?

The third is Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott) who is a restaurant chef and has a difficult relationship with her teenage daughter. The three together decide to open a spa (And, after watching the first episode, it is clear that it is a simple and fast project).

Jamie Lynn Spears (yes, Britney’s sister) and Chris Klein, two terrible actors. (Netflix)



It is based on the novels of Sherryl Woods, a prolific author of mystery and romance novels with more than 110 titles.. She wrote 12 books about these Sweet Magnolias between 2007 and 2014. She is also the author of the Chesapeake novels, which have the series

on Netflix: of these he has 14 novels written between 2009 and 2017. Come on, he does not stop and his work is infallible when it comes to proposing basic, stale and touchy stories.









Another Netflix series in this line is

, which premiered in late 2019 and is also renewed for a second season. They are easy proposals to renew: they are clear about the niche of the company that they have to satisfy and, since they have tight budgets, receiving the green light for a new season is not so complicated.







