Netflix releases trailer for The Curse of Bly Manor, the sequel to Hill House

The curse of Hill House It was one of the wonders of 2018 but the traumatic story of the Crain family had come to an end. What could I do Netflix so as not to waste that talent and that creative universe? Well let Mike Flanagan, the manager, make a new season based on another haunted house novel: The curse of Bly Manor. Now it’s time to adapt Another Turn of the Screw by Henry James with the same tone and part of the same cast like Victoria Pedretti, Henry Thomas and Oliver Jackson-Cohen. Attention to the trailer.







