Netflix Preps Magic Travelogue From Taiwanese Popstar & ‘The Green Hornet’ Actor Jay Chou

Taiwanese popstar Jay Chou, who has appeared in Hollywood movies together with The Green Hornet and Now You See Me 2, is to entrance a magic travelogue for Netflix.

The streamer has ordered weekly sequence J-Type Journey – certainly one of its newest commissions popping out of Asia.

The 12-part sequence will launch on the service on March 21 and episodes will drop weekly on Saturdays.

The present will give viewers the prospect to glimpse into Jay’s private life and candid moments with mates and followers world wide in addition to see the group, which additionally contains Funky Tu, Norman Chen and Will Tsai carry out magic methods.

Friends will embody Jam Hsiao, JJ Lin, Blackie Chen, Nicholas Tse, Yohji Yamamoto, Cyril Takayama, Ryota Katayose, Darren Chou from the Drifters and Chien-chang Sung from Nan Quan Mama. The group will journey to The Gold Coast, Innsbruck, Paris, Singapore, Tokyo, Shenzhen, Taipei and Vienna.

The sequence is produced by Star Plus (Group).

Watch a clip of Jay and his friends enjoying methods at Netflix’s workplace in Singapore beneath.