Netflix prepares a ‘random’ button for those who never know what to see

Netflix is ​​always looking for ways to improve the platform and develop new tools. When they consider introducing these changes, they apply these changes to the accounts of a sample of users to see the results. And what have certain lucky ones found when entering the Netflix menu? A button to play content randomly so you don’t have to choose what to watch.

The button has appeared as “play something” (that is, “play something”) as users have shown on social networks and as reported by the British media Metro

. This ‘shuffle’ button at the moment is only used with a few series. According to the New York Post, Netflix is ​​already in the second phase of testing this feature to save the undecided from stage fright in front of the menu.









It is usual, in fact, to hear comments about Netflix: that if you spend a thousand hours looking at what you can see on the menu without deciding, that if afterwards it is already so late that you have lost the desire … Well Netflix allows you to do the equivalent of zapping: randomly channel and see what’s going on there for a while. We could almost jokingly say that Netflix will invent linear programming.

In fact, it is not a bad tool if we take into account the blocking of users and that Netflix supposedly has a menu that proposes to the client a series of series and movies more related to their tastes depending on what they have seen and the way in which the one who valued it. It is a more direct way, therefore, to know what you may like. on the platform if they use algorithms to meet your needs as a viewer and give news a chance.











This novelty comes after discovering that Netflix now allows you to remove those series and movies that you no longer want to continue watching from the “Keep watching” list. It was very angry, in fact, always having that reminder of what you didn’t want to see.

It has also been announced that subscribers who spend 24 months without using the platform will not be charged the monthly fee. It seems unbelievable, for the record, that there is so much user without being aware of paying every month without getting any performance from the service.









