Netflix premieres ‘Memories of Idhún’, the series with problematic dubbing

Has arrived the time of truth. After weeks of speculation, This Thursday the first season of Memories of Idhún appears on Netflix, the animated series that adapts the novels of Laura Gallego. He does not do it without expectation but arrives on the platform surrounded by controversy after the opinions of Gallego, who criticized the actors who had finally been chosen to give voice to his characters.

It is based on a trilogy that has sold over a million copies and that is formed by Memories of Idhún I: The Resistance, Memories of Idhún II: Triad and Memoirs of Idhún III: Pantheon. And what is it about? On the day that the astral conjunction of the three suns and the three moons took place in Idhún, Ashran the Necromancer seized power and began the reign of the winged serpents.















The writer Paula Gallego was positioned against the voices chosen for the television adaptation





The first battle for Idhun’s freedom is fought on Earth, where Jack and Victoria fight to stop Kirtash, the assassin Ashran sent to annihilate the Idhunites who escaped his tyranny. However, even though they ignore it, Jack and Victoria are part of a prophecy that will intertwine their destinies in a plot of love and hate that will cause duels to the death and forge unusual alliances.

The problem that the adaptation has had is that, when the first trailer came out, the fans of the literary work threw themselves on Netflix for the voices that sounded. The cast is made up of Itzan Escamilla (Elite), Carlos Cuevas (Merli), Michelle Jenner (Paco’s men), Nico Romero (Cable girls) and Sergio Mur (Cable girls). And, according to the opinion of the followers, the work of some of these media stars left to be desired.









Galician, in fact, I want to clarify that since the first wish was that “all the characters in the series be played by actors specialized in dubbing” but that “those responsible for the series had other preferences”. She had participated in the selection of the voices and, after contributing to their choice and believing that she knew the voices that would participate, from the production they changed their opinion and signed these familiar faces.









“Therefore I would like to state that those voices in particular are not the ones I had imagined for my characters”, he sentenced. She may have advised viewing the series but she was also clear that her opinion had been overlooked. In an adaptation of these characteristics, with a media author highly respected by readers, Netflix received a not particularly positive promotion.

Itzan Escamilla, Michelle Jenner and Carlos Cuevas lead the cast criticized by Laura Gallego.

(Netflix)



To read more in depth about this controversy, here is an article that we published at the time. Now what we have to do is delve into this anime-style series of Idhun’s memories and confirm if it works as an epic fantasy and if the work of the actors fits with what is expected of a production of these characteristics.







At last you can comment on the work of Itzan Escamilla, Michelle Jenner or Carlos Cuevas











