Netflix Is A Joke Fest Postponed Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

Netflix Is A Joke, the streamer’s inaugural comedy competition, has been postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak. The weeklong all-star fest was scheduled for April 27-Could three in Los Angeles.

“Primarily based on the most recent CDC pointers we’ve determined to postpone our Netflix Is A Joke Fest, which was scheduled to start April 27,” the streamer stated in an announcement. “We’ve been blown away by the thrill from followers and we are going to work to reschedule it once we can. Within the meantime please everybody take care, maintain onto your tickets and we stay up for seeing you all quickly. Extra data for ticket holders can be accessible on NetflixIsAJokeFest.com within the weeks forward.”

In partnership with Dwell Nation, Netflix had deliberate to to deliver over 100 stay reveals and occasions to varied venues in L.A. together with the Hollywood Bowl, Greek Theatre, Hollywood Palladium, The Largo and others, with recorded reveals accessible on the platform later this yr. Stars scheduled to look included Ali Wong, Amy Schumer, Invoice Burr, Dave Chappelle, David Letterman, Jamie Foxx, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, Kevin Hart, Martin Lawrence, Sebastian Maniscalco, the forged of Schitt’s Creek and extra.