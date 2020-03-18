Netflix Is A Joke Fest Postponed Amid Coronavirus Shutdowns

Coming to the stage subsequent … is not going to be the inaugural Netflix Is a Joke Fest. The streamer stated as we speak that its weeklong comedy showcase in Los Angeles, which was set to kick off in late April, has been postponed. No new dates have been introduced.

“Based mostly on the newest CDC tips we’ve determined to postpone our Netflix Is a Joke Fest, which was scheduled to start April 27,” Netflix stated in an announcement as we speak.

Shutterstock



The streaming large partnered with Dwell Nation to convey greater than 100 reside reveals and occasions to varied L.A. venues, raning from small golf equipment to the Wiltern, the Avalon and Hollywood Palladium. A few of comedy’s greatest names — Ali Wong, Dave Chappelle, Amy Schumer, Jamie Foxx, David Letterman, Wanda Sykes and dozens extra — are set for the occasion, which additionally contains improv, sketch, Q&As and podcast tapings. Many might be recorded for streaming on Netflix later.

“We’ve been blown away by the joy from followers,” Netflix stated in its assertion, “and we are going to work to reschedule it after we can. Within the meantime please everybody take care, maintain onto your tickets and we stay up for seeing you all quickly. Extra info for ticket holders might be obtainable on NetflixIsAJokeFest.com within the weeks forward.”

Different acts who’d deliberate to do stand-up units or participate in different occasions embody Invoice Burr, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, Kevin Hart, Martin Lawrence, Sebastian Maniscalco, the solid of Schitt’s Creek and extra