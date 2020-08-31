Netflix gives the green light to the first season of ‘Resident Evil’

At Netflix they had a Resident Evil series in development but there was no guarantee that it would receive the green light. It has finally done it in the middle of this global pandemic that has encouraged them to cancel the production of series such as

The Society or This shit gets over me

. It will have a first season of eight episodes and with a starting point distributed in two timelines.

In season one, teenage sisters Jade and Billie Wesker move to New Raccoon town.. There they realize that the town hides secrets just like their father, who is involved in the shady business affairs of the area. Those secrets, moreover, can end the world as we know it.















In the other timeline, however, the world of the Resident Evil video game is already seen. It will have Jade with thirty years surviving in a world where there are 15 million people left on the planet while there are 6,000 million monsters, humans and animals infected by the T-Virus. Not only is it difficult to stay alive in the new order but it is even more so with the secrets she has to drag over her family.

The person in charge of writing the series is Andrew Dabb, one of the scriptwriters and showrunners who went through Supernatural, the Winchester brothers series with supernatural elements and battles against monsters and forces of evil. There will also be the director Bronwen Hughes, who has worked in The walking dead, and that she will sign the first two episodes apart from holding the title of executive producer.

Promotional illustration of the video game Resident Evil 2 Remake

(Capcom)



The numbers of resident Evil They speak for themselves and, of course, Netflix expects them to become numerous new customers and millions of viewers for the series. Capcom video games have sold more than 103 million units since the first installment was released in 1996. Movie series released in theaters between 2002 and 2016 with Milla Jovovich in the title role have grossed $ 1,233 million with their formula of horror, zombies, monsters and the aroma of series B.









Andrew Dabb, who declares himself a fan of resident Evil, warns that video game characters will appear as the series progresses. This is Netflix’s second renowned project around video games: in December 2019 it premiered The witcher which is preparing a second season in addition to two complementary series (a prequel and another animated series).

Milla Jovovich, protagonist of the ‘Resident Evil’ saga in theaters.

(Constantin Film)



This acquisition of the platform also confirms the new status of video games with a gold seam in the television industry. The cable channel Showtime has Halo underway with Steven Spielberg as producer, on HBO they are preparing an adaptation of

The last of us with the Chernobyl creative team and on Amazon Prime Video they have Fallout with Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the creators of Westworld.







