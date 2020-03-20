Netflix Establishes $100 Million Coronavirus Relief Fund

Netflix is giving again to the inventive group because the leisure business reels from the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. In an organization weblog put up Friday, Ted Sarandos, Chief Content material Officer, stated the streamer has established a $100 million fund to assist these employees hardest-hit within the tv and movie business by the outbreak.

Many of the funds will go towards hardest-hit employees on Netflix’s personal productions all over the world, Sarandos stated, the logistics of that are being labored out, manufacturing by manufacturing. The corporate had already dedicated to paying employees two weeks pay following the manufacturing suspensions final week.

Sarandos stated $15 million will go to 3rd events and non-profits offering emergency reduction to out-of-work crew and forged within the international locations the place the corporate has a big manufacturing base.

Within the U.S. and Canada, Netflix will donate $1 million every to non-profits the SAG-AFTRA Covid-19 Catastrophe Fund, the Movement Image and Tv Fund and the Actors Fund Emergency Help within the US, and $1 million between the AFC and Fondation des Artistes. The corporate shall be working with current business organizations in different areas, together with Europe, Latin America and Asia the place Netflix has a giant manufacturing presence, to create comparable inventive group emergency reduction efforts. Particulars shall be shared subsequent week.

The Covid-19 disaster is devastating for a lot of industries, together with the inventive group. Nearly all tv and movie manufacturing has now ceased globally – leaving tons of of hundreds of crew and forged with out jobs. These embody electricians, carpenters and drivers, lots of whom are paid hourly wages and work on a project-to-project foundation.

This group has supported Netflix by means of the great instances, and we wish to assist them by means of these onerous instances, particularly whereas governments are nonetheless determining what financial help they are going to present. So we’ve created a $100 million fund to assist with hardship within the inventive group.

Many of the fund will go in the direction of help for the toughest hit employees on our personal productions all over the world. We’re within the means of figuring out precisely what this implies, manufacturing by manufacturing. That is along with the 2 weeks pay we’ve already dedicated to the crew and forged on productions we have been compelled to droop final week.

Past serving to employees on our personal productions, we additionally wish to help the broader movie and tv business. So $15 million of the fund will go to 3rd events and non-profits offering emergency reduction to out-of-work crew and forged within the international locations the place we’ve a big manufacturing base.

In the US and Canada non-profits exist already to do that work. We shall be donating $1 million every to the SAG-AFTRA Covid-19 Catastrophe Fund, the Movement Image and Tv Fund and the Actors Fund Emergency Help within the US, and $1 million between the AFC and Fondation des Artistes. In different areas, together with Europe, Latin America and Asia the place we’ve a giant manufacturing presence, we’re working with current business organizations to create comparable inventive group emergency reduction efforts. We are going to announce the small print of donations to teams in different international locations subsequent week.

What’s taking place is unprecedented. We’re solely as robust because the folks we work with and Netflix is lucky to have the ability to assist these hardest hit in our business by means of this difficult time.

Ted Sarandos, Chief Content material Officer