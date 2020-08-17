Netflix cancels ‘White Lines’ (to no one’s surprise)

The Serie Netflix’s White Lines will not have a second season. The thriller with touches of black comedy by Álex Pina, the creator of

The paper house

, has been canceled after broadcasting a single season of 10 episodes.

The cancellation has been known by the Instagram publication of Daniel Mays, the English actor who played Marcus Ward, a DJ from Ibiza who also trafficked in drugs: “It is with great regret that I publish that the ship for a second season of White Lines has sailed”.













From what it seems, Netflix has not shown interest in the second season, although it has wanted to thank the platform, the production companies Vancouver Media and Left Banks Pictures and Álex Pina, who I’d actually envisioned White Lines having a three-season arc.

This information clashes with the plans of the creator and also with those involved in the project who said they were working on a hypothetical second season. But it shouldn’t really come as a surprise: it had already been published in May that It was striking how little Netflix was betting on content with an incentive as powerful as Pina’s signature.

Marta Milans is already a regular of Pina after appearing in ‘El embarcadero’. (Mark Mainz / Netflix)



During the confinement, with the pandemic motivating a greater consumption of fiction, Netflix premiered the series almost undercover. There was hardly any advance promotion, did not try to place many media interviews taking into account that they had actors like Marta Milans or Juan Diego Botto. She was surprising when her promotional line was easy: “The new series from the creator of The paper house”. After all, isn’t it one of your most successful productions?









And, while it is true that the series was placed on the list of the most viewed on the platform for a few days, the volume of viewers must not have been high enough to justify a second season.







When it was released in May, the little interest that Netflix had had in promoting it was striking.











