Netflix cancels ‘This shit is over me’ and ‘The Society’ and blames Covid-19

Bad news for subscribers Netflix who were convinced that they would see their favorite series end. Relentlessly, the platform has decided to cancel This shit is over me and The Society, two series that were expected to continue, due to the coronavirus crisis. Neither will have a second season.

As reported by Deadline, while This shit gets over me it had not been officially renewed after its release in January, actually the producers had received such renewal. They were working on the scripts for the new episodes when they finally Netflix reversed the difficulties that arose in the middle of the pandemic. The same has happened with The Society, whose second season had been announced in July 2019 but had not yet been shot.















Between the difficulty of finding dates to shoot the series and the increase in budgets, they prefer to close





Why has the coronavirus changed your mind? Due to the difficulty of finding dates for the production teams and casts to shoot the new episodes. Seeing that this increased budgets and that filming would be complicated by protocols and security measures, Netflix has not had the accounts and they have preferred to close both productions.

“We have made the difficult decision not to go ahead with the second seasons of The Society and This shit gets over me. We are disappointed to have to make these decisions because of the circumstances created by Covid, and we are grateful to the creators ”, they explained in a statement to the portal.

In Deadline they also warn that this will not be an exception but a general trend for the coming months. There will be more projects with abrupt ends as studios and producers realize the costs involved in resuming productions, looking for dates and establishing protocols with the present uncertainty.

In both cases, the series remain half. The Society, created by Chris Keyser and Kathryn Newton, imagined a community of adolescents who were transported to a town just like his but without adults. This led them to live out plots of Lord of the Flies, having to structure and organize with the ensuing fights.









This shit beats me I had a first season working as a pilot.

In the case of This Shit Beats Me by Jonathan Entwistle and Christy Hall, it focused on a teenage girl traumatized (Sophie Lillis) by the death of her father who discovers she has special powers. It is not easy to accept changes in your body, so it is twice as hard to understand that you have lethal abilities. The first season was, in fact, almost a multi-episode pilot, so audiences will be left wondering what the series is like when the real action begins.







From Deadline they warn that many more projects will fall due to rising costs and the complexity of starting filming












