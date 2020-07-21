Netflix cancels a Turkish series because authorities asked to remove a gay character

Netflix I wanted to shoot an eight-episode romantic miniseries in Turkey but this project, which was titled If only, has finally been canceled before you can record a single scene. The reason? The pressures that the platform has received from the local government to eliminate a homosexual character of the scripts.

If the content platform wanted to obtain permission to shoot on Turkish soil from the Supreme Council for Radio and Television (RTÜK), it had to alter the scripts and delete any reference to the homosexuality of a minor character.. Netflix, which precisely has many fictions that show and explore sexual diversity, has chosen not to give in to this homophobic censorship and will not directly go ahead with the project that Özge Özpirincci was supposed to star in.















Netflix does broadcast in Turkey series with the presence of LGTB characters without prior censorship





As reported in The Hollywood Reporter, This is the first time that the Erdogan regime has meddled with Netflix’s creativity for homophobic reasons. At the time it had been rumored that the Turkish government had already pushed with another original series on the platform, Love

101, but the managers always denied the information: in the scripts there had never been a homosexual character that should be deleted. Another thing is that they are believed in the networks.

It is also curious that scripts are censored for having gay characters when Turkey allows Netflix to broadcast series such as Orange is the new black, The Politician The

Hollywood

, known precisely for their sexual diversity and having gay or bisexual characters as protagonists. The only time Netflix allegedly accepted censorship from the Turkish regime was when in Designated survivor a Turkish president appeared as a villain of the episode. This episode was not available on Turkish territory.

This demand of the Erdogan government goes in the current line of Turkey where minorities are increasingly oppressed in order to please the most Islamist and confessional sector. In theory, homosexuality is not prohibited in the country, but there are laws on offenses against public morals. They are used to persecute members of the LGBT community.









While this decision not to go ahead with the project confirms Netflix’s willingness to support sexually diverse storiesIt also serves as proof of a reality: of the number of stories that should not be told so as not to disturb markets with homophobic politicians who can prohibit the distribution and commercialization of content.

And what will Netflix do now? Will you refuse to produce series and movies on Turkish soil until they can include LGBT characters? Or will they just from now on propose productions with 100% heterosexual and heteronormative universes?







It will be seen if Netflix stops producing series in Turkey or if it will produce series only with straight characters











