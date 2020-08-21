Netflix apologizes for a movie poster that sexualizes 11-year-old girls

Users of Netflix in the United States they found very disturbing content in the catalog: a movie called Cuties featured on the poster a group of sexualized girls. It was impossible to miss. As criticism rained on them incessantly and the cartel spread like wildfire on social networks, the platform has publicly apologized and removed the poster from circulation.

It’s not that the movie isn’t worth it. She won an award for directing at the last edition of the Sundance festival. But was it necessary to share a poster so decontextualized, so unequivocally disturbing, as the one they have used with Cuties? Attention to the image that they have removed to promote the film.









The poster of the controversy. (Netflix)



One of the viral tweets criticizes that it is “intolerable”, qualifies the poster as “manual pedophilia culture”, in addition to popularizing the hashtag #NetflixPedofilia. But what is the Cuties tape about? About Amy, an 11-year-old girl who joins the group of dancers Cuties at school and realizes her femininity.

The project, which Maïmouna Doucouré writes and directs, wanted to criticize precisely what she is accused of. It is a film about how Amy discovers twerking, about how she uses dance to combat her family’s traditions, but also denounces a reality where minors are sexualized in a reprehensible way.











In the attempt to cause controversy, attract attention and bring this debate to the public, however, Netflix has gone out of hand. Conceptually, it may have made sense to bet on this unpleasant image, but it had to be taken into account that it was decontextualized and, therefore, could lead the public to misinterpret the message.









“We deeply regret the inappropriate design used by Cuties. Not right, it wasn’t representative of the French movie that premiered at Sundance, either.. We have updated the images and the description ”, they explained from the platform in a quick movement.

The original poster with its title in French. (Netflix)











