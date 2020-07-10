Netflix announces the end of its two best comedies

Maybe you can debate which are the two best comedies of Netflix. They say that everything is subjective but a server is convinced of a reality: The Kominsky method and Dead to me are the two comic gems on the platform. The two had aired two seasons and the question remained about their future. At last Netflix has reported its plans: the two series will have a third season that will serve to say goodbye forever.

Dead to me, which premiered the second season on May 3 in the midst of a pandemic, seemed to have dazzled critics even more with its story full of black mood. It is the story of Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini), two very different women who meet in a dueling group after Jen lost her husband in an accident. Since their very different characters collided they did nothing but create fun, rage and situations full of irony.









Linda Cardellini y Christina Applegate, protagonistas de 'Dead to me'. (Netflix)

(Netflix)



For the creator Liz Feldman, this renewal for one last season is good news, as she made known in the press release reproduced in the US media: “From start to finish, Dead to me It was exactly the series I wanted to do. It has been a huge gift ”. She also wanted to thank the cast, the writers and the team, as well as being “more than grateful” to Netflix for supporting Dead to me from day one.

Chuck Lorre, the creator of

The Kominsky method

(and who has behind him such iconic titles as Two and a Half Men and The Big Bang Theory), he has also been delighted “to be able to close the story with a final chapter”. This series on friendship between two men in old age played by Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin was in limbo and in a complicated situation due to the coronavirus crisis.

They are vulnerable to COVID-19, so we'll have to see when the series can be shot and under what conditions. (Mike Yarish / Netflix / Mike Yarish / Netflix)













As Douglas and Arkin are 75 and 86 years old respectively, they are part of the most vulnerable group of population before COVID-19. Therefore, we must be more vigilant than ever with the safety and health measures of The Kominsky method, a situation in which it has also been found Grace y Frankie Netflix, who was due to shoot the last season in 2020 and has not yet been able to return to normal due to the age of the four leading actors: Jane Fonda (82), Lily Tomlin (80), Sam Waterston (79) and Martin Sheen (79).

This “renewal and cancellation” combo is already a classic on the platform. As Netflix is ​​a streaming service that makes a living from monthly customer fees, it tries to make sure that the series most loved by the public and loved by critics are fired in due course. The possibility of writing a season thought as the last is the best way to ensure that they will be titles with a planned and thoughtful outcome in due time.

'Ozark' will have a fourth season that will also be the last. (Netflix)













You just have to see that this tool is the one used with a total of four series in the last four weeks. Before issuing your verdict about Dead to me and The Kominsky method, had reported that

Ozark would have a fourth season which would be the last and also that the sixth season of Lucifer would serve as icing on the cake (a curious move because its fifth season had previously been announced as the final outcome).

Lucifer (Tom Ellis) is another series that has been renewed and canceled: the fifth season will be the last. (Netflix)












