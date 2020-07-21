Netflix and Atresmedia prepare a second Toy Boy

Criticism smashed

Toy Boy. The public was not very interested in its passage through Antena 3: the combination of male strippers and crimes on the Costa del Sol had 1.8 million in its first episode and said goodbye with 1.1 million. But then the experience was another in Netflix and, as expected, thanks to his time on the platform he could have a second season.

As reported on Formula TV, one of the creators of the series, César Benítez, explained that the Plano a plano production company is developing a second season of Toy Boy with both Netflix and Atresmedia. It seems that this time Atresmedia does not want to repeat the move of La casa de papel, where they stopped enjoying the direct success of the series when being produced solely for Netflix (although they do have a participation in Vancouver Media, the producer of the Professor's band).









‘Toy Boy’ came down from the million audience. (Atresmedia)



If these new episodes are confirmed to get the green light on Netflix, it would be the second Plane-to-Plane project for the platform.. In May they released

Valeria

, the adaptation of Elísabet Benavent’s novels, another series that was criticized against but led the list of the most viewed contents of the service in its first two weeks. The second season of Valeria, in addition, is already on the way and there is literary material to squeeze for longer the character played by Diana Gómez.

Toy Boy’s starting point began when Hugo (Jesús Mosquera), an attractive stripper, was accused of murdering a major businessman in the area, also husband of Macarena (Cristina Castaño), his lover. After spending years behind bars, unable to remember anything that happened the night of the crime, his case reopens and he is helped by a young lawyer, Triana (María Pedraza). Of course, obsessed with knowing what had happened, he reintroduces himself to the world of dance and nudes to discover what happened and who placed the dead man.

María Pedraza is not stopping after 'La casa de papel' and 'Élite'. (Atresmedia)













With an incentive like María Pedraza, known to the Netflix public with Elite and Who would you take to a desert island, and also the combination between morbid and mystery, Toy Boy was an unforeseen hit on the platform. When the first season appeared in the catalog, day yes and day was also among the most viewed series and not only in Spain: it is supposed to have been a success in Brazil, United States, Mexico, Portugal, Costa Rica or Argentina.

You just have to see the account of Jesús Mosquera: from having about 50,000 followers he has accumulated 1.3 million. One more indicative that a few have discovered his talent (and his body) in the series created by César Benítez, Juan Carlos Cueto and Rocío Martínez Llano. It remains to be seen if the series finally receives the green light to produce the second season and how it will air. Will Atresmedia have it in Spanish territory and Netflix in the rest of the world?












