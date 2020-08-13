Netflix already has a trailer for the adaptation of Laura Gallego’s work

On the day that the astral conjunction of the three suns and the three moons occurred in Idhún, Ashran the Necromancer seized power and began the reign of the winged serpents. The first battle for the freedom of Idhún is fought on Earth although Jack and Victoria still do not know that they are part of a prophecy. The adaptation of Laura Gallego’s work is (almost) here, Memories of Idhún, than will premiere on Netflix on September 10 and that promises adventure, fantasy and an anime aesthetic in its trailer.







