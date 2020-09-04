Netflix adds two comedies to the cancellation carousel

Netflix he does not quite get the hang of traditional sitcoms, which include the laughter of the public that attends the filming of the series live. Both Ashley Gracia: The Equation of Love (Genius in love) and The Big Show show have been canceled after the production of a single season.

In the case of The Big Show, it was a production of WWE Studios, the producer of the sports corporation WWE wrestling.. The protagonist was a well-known fighter in the United States, Big Show, who followed in the footsteps of other famous names such as The Rock or John Cena. He played a made-up version of himself getting used to living away from the stage. Eight episodes and out.

Of course, there is still an episode to be broadcast of Ashley Garcia: The Equation of Love and The Big Show Show. We mean the Christmas specials that Netflix requested at the time and that have already been shot. However, they were not intended as series endings, so viewers of both series will be left without a closure.

The cancellation of the two comedies follows a busy month in terms of cancellations. They have also been through the guillotine

White Lines, The Society, (these two for the Covid) or

Altered Carbon

