Netflix 2020 series: the 10 most recommended premieres of 2020

Far is the debut of Damien Chazelle in the cinema in 2010 with the end of career project Guy and Madeline on a Park Bench with his partner and friend Justin Hurwitz, a regular composer in his next projects. Ten years later he has signed the script for The Last Exorcism 2, Grand Piano and Calle Cloverfield 10 and he has touched success with his hands on what getting Golden Globes and Oscar Awards refers thanks to Whiplash (2014), La La Land (2016) and First Man (2018).

The director, screenwriter and producer He has encouraged himself to create his first series and he does it with the help of Netflix. In The Eddy We will be able to see some of the most characteristic features of his cinema, including his special attention to music. Of course, judging by the plot of the fiction, this element has a prominent role again, as it already happened in its two greatest hits, Whiplash and La La Land.

The protagonist is Elliot Udo (André Holland, Moonlight), a jazz pianist who left New York to move to Paris, where he directs a club called The Eddy and the local band headed by singer Maja (Joanna Kulig), your partner. The illicit affairs of your business partner Farid (Tahar Rahim, The Looming Tower), involved in some questionable practices at the club that put the business in jeopardy. In the midst of all this network between drugs and the survival of the club, secrets come to light that even Farid’s wife, Amira (Leïla Bekhti).

To make matters worse, when Elliot’s troubled daughter, Julie (Stenberg’s power), she suddenly arrives in Paris to live with him, her personal and professional world beginning to crumble as she confronts her past, fighting to save the club and protect her loved ones.