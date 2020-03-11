NeNe Leakes Slams Kenya Moore And Marc Daly – Says That He ‘Doesn’t Like’ The RHOA Star!

NeNe Leakes is clearly not a fan of Kenya Moore’s husband Marc Daly and he or she didn’t hesitate to make it very clear! Simply after the person displayed fairly the controversial conduct throughout an episode of the Actual Housewives of Atlanta, NeNe is dissing Kenya’s man. Right here’s what she needed to say!

Whereas chatting with Essence journal, Leakes shared her ideas on the couple’s relationship as nicely!

That being mentioned, she informed the information outlet that ‘I believe that [Marc Daly] doesn’t like Kenya. I’m clear about that.’

In mild on his chilly conduct in the direction of her at his fundraiser, it’s no shock she thinks that.

NeNe went on so as to add that ‘I additionally assume he was being true to who he was that evening…it didn’t come off nice on digital camera. He’s not a digital camera man…He is just not on a present like we’re; we’re actually on the present. The husbands aren’t on the present that always.’

Throughout the episode, Marc organized a fundraiser meant to uplift African-American males.

Nevertheless, the constructive intentions have been rapidly overshadowed by the truth that he appeared chilly and even impolite in the direction of his spouse on the time.

Kenya helped with the occasion rather a lot and but, followers have been fast to note how he didn’t even acknowledge her as soon as in his speech, let alongside thank her for the precious contribution to the trigger.

Not solely that however he was additionally caught yelling at producers along with additionally not correctly welcoming his host, Mike Hill, who’s Cynthia Bailey‘s fiancée.

The husbands ‘don’t know among the stuff that [the Housewives] know. We all know we’ve got a scorching mic on. You recognize what I’m saying? I do know if I’m going to get into the producer’s face whereas I’m nonetheless mic’d, though the cameras would possibly go down, my mic remains to be on,’ NeNe additionally dished.



Put up Views:

47