NeNe Leakes Offered Her Gratitude To Cosmopolitan While Wearing An Outfit From Her Swagg Boutique

NeNe Leakes visited Cosmopolitan, and he or she made positive to supply them her gratitude on social media. Lots of followers cherished her outfit, which, by the way in which, was from her Swagg Boutique.

It’s additionally price mentioning that the most recent RHOA episode took followers unexpectedly in a couple of manner. Along with seeing the aftermath of the Black Man’s Lab occasion, viewers noticed Nene Leakes attain out an olive department to Kenya Moore.

Anyway, listed below are NeNe’s Cosmo pics:

‘Thanks, @cosmopolitan, for the enjoyable time. Outfit: @swaggboutiqueatl #distressjeaneverything,’ NeNe captioned her put up.

Somebody mentioned: ‘Yessss for the all black 🔥😍. NO white v neck,’ and one other follower posted this: ‘You look good, Mrs. Leakes! Come by means of with the glo😍.’

A fan mentioned: ‘Wanting attractive as standard. that was a lovely costume you had on final night time on the present once you all have been having dinner.’

One different follower was begging neNe to not go away the RHOA sequence: ‘Don’t go away housewives please!!!! The present is NOTHING with out The HBIC 🤎’ and another person praised her: ‘They’ll say no matter they need however sis stays BOOKED & BUSY.’

A follower mentioned: ‘My favourite TV auntie.. @neneleakes you so actual it hurts their emotions. They don’t know what to do,’ and a fan informed NeNe that they’re happy with her: ‘I’m so very happy with you @neneleakes you drained and it actually confirmed now everybody together with me can again tf off of you queen – attractive image.’

Somebody mentioned: ‘You’re my favourite it on The Actual Housewives of Atlanta and please don’t go away the present since you are my favourite it and the way is your friendship with the remainder of the ladies.’

A commenter posted this: ‘Queen Leaks In The Mf Constructing. You higher push by means of rattling it. Glad Monday Love.’

Lots of followers informed NeNe that if she leaves RHOA, they gained’t even be watching anymore.



