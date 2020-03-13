‘NCIS’ Dramas, ‘The Good Fight’ Among CBS TV Series Shuting Down Production Over Coronavirus

Extra TV sequence are stopping manufacturing because the US is grappling with efforts to gradual the proliferation of the coronavirus outbreak.

I hear that CBS TV Studios has stopped manufacturing on a number of drama sequence, together with the three NCIS dramas for CBS, the mothership, NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans, in addition to Bull, additionally for CBS, Dynasty for the CW and The Good Battle for CBS All Entry. I hear 1-2 others are additionally into account to halt filming. I hear the shutdown shouldn’t be abrupt, with reveals ending their present episode when attainable.

Due to the timing, many broadcast sequence are near wrapping their seasons. (As an example, the studio’s Hawaii 5-0 has completed its last season, so followers are assured a correct ending.) I hear these reveals which have 1-2 episodes left on their orders are unlikely to return for extra taking pictures, calling this a season. That is technique additionally employed by different studios as restarting manufacturing entails important extra prices.

All of CBS TV Studios’ comedy sequence have wrapped aside from multi-camera sitcom The Neighborhood, which has one episode left to movie subsequent week. It will likely be shot with out studio viewers.

CBS TV Studios, together with company siblings Paramount TV Studios and Showtime, issued a press release Thursday night time about their response to the well being crises.

Over the previous few days, we started making selections to quickly postpone manufacturing on a few of our pilots and present sequence. At the moment, we’re evaluating conditions on a case-by-case foundation, knowledgeable by one of the best info from well being consultants and authorities officers. Some productions might proceed so long as they don’t contain reside audiences and/or environments which can be thought of in danger. The protection and welfare of our manufacturing crew is our high precedence.