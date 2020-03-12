TELEVISION

NCAA Cancels March Madness Tournaments Amid Coronavirus Fears

March 12, 2020
The NCAA has canceled it males’s and ladies’s basketball tournaments amid groning issues in regards to the coronavirus. It had introduced earlier within the week that it will maintain each tourneys with out dwell crowds.

The remaining collegiate winter and spring championships in all sports activities even have been canceled.

“This resolution relies on the evolving COVID-19 public well being risk, our capability to make sure the occasions don’t contribute to unfold of the pandemic, and the impracticality of internet hosting such occasions at any time throughout this tutorial 12 months given ongoing selections by different entities,” the NCAA stated in a press release.

The 68-team males’s match was set to kicks off March 17 and March 18 with play-in video games in Dayton, OH, the primary of 13 cities internet hosting video games this 12 months. The match was being televised by CBS Sports activities and Turner as a part of their present 14-year $10.eight billion rights deal. That’s been renewed although 2032 at greater than $1 billion a 12 months.

