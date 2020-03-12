TELEVISION

NBCUniversal Creates ‘The Secret Game Show’ Under Partnership With Japan’s ABC TV

March 12, 2020
NBCUniversal’s codecs gross sales arm, NBCUniversal Codecs, and Asahi Tv Broadcasting Company (ABC TV) have struck a deal to co-develop unscripted reveals for Japanese and worldwide audiences — and their challenge is contemporary out the traps.

Collectively, they’ve created The Secret Game Present, a present through which workplace employees compete to win money prizes with out their colleagues discovering out what they’re as much as. The motion is captured on secret cameras and relayed to a studio viewers.

Ana Langenberg, SVP of format gross sales and manufacturing at NBCUniversal Codecs, mentioned: “We’ve already seen nice success with our scripted format Fits within the territory. So, with ABC’s unequalled market know-how and experience, we’re excited to introduce what we hope to be a non-scripted hit for native and world audiences.”

NBCUniversal Codecs’ settlement with ABC TV follows an analogous partnership in Korea, the place it labored with MBC to create reveals together with The Game With No Identify, which aired on MBC.

