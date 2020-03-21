NBC’s ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’ To Return With ‘A Closer Look’ Digital Editions

One after the other, late-night packages have been making a comeback this week with movies filmed by their hosts at house. NBC’s Late Night With Seth Meyers will probably be becoming a member of the pack subsequent week with editions (probably 2-Three instances every week) of this system’s signature A Closer Look phase, which Meyers will probably be recording from house. The movies will probably be launched digitally on Late Night’s YouTube channel.

Late Night With Seth Meyers examined that technique final Friday, compelled by unexpected circumstances. That day, March 13, nearly all late-night reveals introduced that they’d be suspending manufacturing beginning this following Monday, March 16. However when Late Night’s scheduled company for that day canceled on the final second amid rising fears over the coronavirus pandemic, the present scrapped plans to movie an episode and as an alternative a brand new Closer Look, which had already been written was posted as a digital unique.

Associated Story Coronavirus: ‘New Amsterdam’ EP David Schulner On Serving to New York Aid Efforts With Medical Provides

That includes a casually dressed Meyers, who addressed the state of affairs and the present’s manufacturing shutdown earlier than presenting the Closer Look, the digital unique has grow to be probably the most watched editions of the phase on YouTube, amassing nearly four million views in lower than every week. (You possibly can watch it beneath)

A Closer Look is an elaborate manufacturing that entails using quite a few quick clips in addition to photographs and graphics. As time glided by this week, different late-night reveals, like The Late Present with Stephen Colbert and particularly The Day by day Present with Trevor Noah, discovered a method to produce complicated segments with intensive modifying anchored by hosts taping themselves at house.

The each day digital video of Late Night’s companion, NBC’s The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon, that includes a monologue or interviews performed by way of video conferencing, additionally airs on the high of the present’s rerun on NBC that evening. For now, there are not any plans for the digital editions of A Closer Look to air on the published community.