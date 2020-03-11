TELEVISION

NBC Sets Audition Cities For StandUp NBC Competition For Diverse Comedians

March 11, 2020
StandUp NBC Competition has introduced Chicago, Los Angeles, Atlanta, New York Metropolis and Dallas because the audition cities for its 17th annual nationwide seek for stand-up comedians of numerous backgrounds.

Final yr, Franqi French and Rene Vaca gained the competitors, making it the primary time in this system’s 16-year historical past that two winners have been chosen in a single yr.. Notable StandUp NBC alumni embrace Tone Bell (Little), Michelle Buteau (First Wives Membership), W. Kamau Bell (United Shades of America), Deon Cole (Grown-ish), Lil Rel Howery (Get Out), Hasan Minhaj (Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj), Amanda Seales (Insecure) and Dulcé Sloan (The Each day Present).

For those who can’t make it to any of the audition cities this yr, NBC will settle for on-line video submissions. Comedians can submit a latest two-minute efficiency in lieu of attending the primary spherical open name.

Every metropolis will host a first-round open name (aside from Chicago), name backs, and a semi-finalist showcase the place French and Vaca are set to headline.

The winner of StandUp NBC receives a expertise holding take care of NBCUniversal and a headlining spot on the Nationwide Affiliation for Campus Actions (NACA) annual conference that’s attended by expertise bookers from throughout the nation.

The dates for the five-city tour are beneath.

Chicago

  • On-line Submission Window: March 27 – April 19 (Solely accepting on-line submissions in Chicago)
  • Semi-finalist Showcase: June 14

Los Angeles (Oxnard)

Atlanta

New York Metropolis

Dallas

 

James Ashley

James Ashley is a 2006 graduate of De La Salle University in Manila, Philippines. After working over a decade as an additional writer at USA News, he decided to start his own news publication. He mainly focuses on technology, sports articles and editorials. He likes to listen to music and play chess in his free time.

Email: [email protected]

