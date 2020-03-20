NBC News Says Staffer Has Died After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

NBC News stated on Friday that one in every of its workers, longtime audio technician Larry Edgeworth, has died after testing optimistic for the coronavirus.

Larry Edgeworth, a sound technician for NBC News’s Rockefeller Plaza headquarters for the previous 25 years, suffered from different well being points, his spouse stated, in response to a memo despatched by NBC News President Andrew Lack.

“I’m deeply saddened to let you know that we’ve misplaced a longtime member of our NBC News household – Larry Edgeworth handed away yesterday,” Lack wrote.

Lack added, “Larry most just lately labored within the tools room on the fifth flooring, however previous to that he spent most of his 25 years at NBC News as a talented audio technician, typically touring to probably the most distant areas. A lot of you have been lucky sufficient to work with Larry through the years, so that he was the man you wished by your facet regardless of the place you have been.” Lack added that Stacy Brady, govt vice chairman and common supervisor of reports area and manufacturing operations for NBCUniversal, “says he was referred to as the ‘mild large who would provide the shirt off his again.’”

Edgeworth is survived by his spouse Crystal and his two sons.

“We’re doing every thing we are able to to assist his household throughout this troublesome time,” Lack wrote.

All the main broadcast networks have reported circumstances of coronavirus amongst their workers. CBS News overseas correspondent Seth Doane, reporting from his residence in Rome, appeared on CBS This Morning to speak about his analysis. ABC News’ Kaylee Hartung, who works within the community’s Los Angeles bureau, talked about her analysis on Good Morning America. She stated that she started getting signs after getting back from a visit to cowl the outbreak in Seattle.

Correspondents shortly tributes to Edgeworth after the memo went out.

“He referred to as me ‘slim,’ and helped me put collectively my first resume tape,” wrote Garrett Haake, MSNBC correspondent. “He was SO happy with his children. He was hilarious. Yesterday he misplaced his combat with COVID-19.”

