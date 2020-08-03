Naya Rivera’s latest television appearance, now available on Netflix

Naya Rivera’s latest work for television can now be seen on Netflix. Last Friday the platform premiered the third season of Sugar Rush, with an edition called Sweeter yet, and she is one of the invited judges for one of the episodes. If you are one of those who miss the actress who became known in Glee, you have an opportunity to see her again and to dismiss her in conditions.

It is one of those strange situations that the public must face every time a star dies, especially if it dies long before its time.. On the one hand, there is interest in recovering it and claiming it. On the other, he awakens the sadness of seeing her so full of life knowing her fateful fate shortly after filming the program. A similar situation occurred last summer with

Descendants 3



which included Cameron Boyce, who had died in his 20s from an epilepsy attack.















She is a guest judge of ‘Sugar Rush: Sweeter Still’





Naya Rivera appears in the second episode of the season, entitled Castilian High Desserts. She appears as a guest judge of this contest presented by Hunter March and with culinary judges such as Candace Nelson and Adriano Zumbo, who criticize and value the most elaborate desserts.

Vulture reportedly filmed in February, shortly before Los Angeles halted all filming because of the coronavirus pandemic. The episode, of course, bears a poster that warns that it is “dedicated to Naya Rivera” as usual in the last audiovisual appearances of people who died before the premiere or broadcast of the content.

She had become known as Santana in the music series ‘Glee’. (FOX)



Actress Naya Rivera traumatized Hollywood this July by disappearing into Lake Piru in California after going out on a boat with her son. There was no sign of her, although there was her son, who was found asleep in the boat they had rented to spend the day. On July 31 they finally recovered the body. She had drowned while saving her son in the water.















