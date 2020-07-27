Naya Rivera’s family remembers the ‘Glee’ actress after learning the result of her autopsy

On July 8, a new tragedy affected the distribution of Glee and fed his black legend. Naya riveraSantana López in the series lost his life during a family excursion in Lake Piru, in Southern California, where he had gone sailing and bathing with his 4-year-old son. While waiting to know the official version, all the hypotheses pointed out that the death of the actress was due to a sad accident and, at first, Bill Ayub, sheriff of the county, after speaking with the small survivor, pointed out that the artist “He gathered enough energy to get his son back to the boat, but not enough to save himself”, dying dragged by the currents of the water.

Then the autopsy confirmed that his death was a accident. “The autopsy findings are consistent with drowning and the condition of the body is consistent with the time it was submerged. No traumatic injury or disease processes were identified at autopsy.”the Ventura County medical examiner’s office said in a press release. In addition, they stressed that there was no “indications that drugs or alcohol have played a role in his death”.

Three weeks after the fatal outcome, her family mourns the actress. If after confirming the death they issued a statement thanking the samples of affection and ensuring that “Heaven has won our angel”, now he is her ex-husband and father of her son, Ryan Dorsey, who has published an emotional message on social networks. “It is so unfair, there are not enough words to express the emptiness that remains in our hearts. I cannot believe that life is like this now and I do not know if I will be able to believe it”, He has written.

The couple had their pluses and minuses at the time of their separation but now their relationship was good as it showed that a few days before they had shared a sailing day with their little Josey: “You were right there. We were swimming with Josey the day before. Life is not fair. I don’t know what to say”. In addition, Dorsey remembered the time lived next to the actress: “I am grateful for so many moments we have spent together on the journey that brought us together and gave us the sweetest and most intelligent child we could hope for”

Then it was her little sister, Nickayla Rivera, who has leaned on Instagram to pay tribute to the actress. With a black and white image that perfectly summed up the love they felt for each other, the 25-year-old girl excited her followers with the text that accompanied her: “Sister. I have no words to describe my love for you. Being close or miles away, our connection is infinite. Our bond is unbreakable.”, ensures. “We were completely opposite, but at the same time very similar. The yin for my yang. I could never imagine that, by losing you, I would find so much of you in myself”Nickayla confessed that she recognized that her world “is upside down”.

“I will love you for all eternity and I will miss you every second of my life”concludes.

