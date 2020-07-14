Naya Rivera: The 11 musical numbers of ‘Glee’ that we can not forget

After days of searching in Piru Lake, the lifeless body of Naya rivera. The actress’s family, the Hollywood industry and the millions of fans of the musical series Glee they are mourning losing a talent of only 33 years. But what better way is there to remember a person than celebrating their achievements, virtues and the reasons why they were so loved?

Maybe Glee started as Quinn’s chorus girl (Diana Agron) in the pilot episode, in that

Say a little prayer

But soon the producers understood that it deserved to receive direct light from the spotlights to shine on its own. Here are the numbers that we cannot forget from the series where he played Santana for six seasons (2009-2015).













Don’t rain on my parade

It gave the impression that Don’t rain on my parade, Barbra Streisand’s classic, he would always have associated in Glee the interpretation of Lea Michele at the end of the second season. But, of course, the public then still did not understand that Naya Rivera’s whirlwind would appropriate the song as well, giving another showstopper for the music series.













Valerie

At the McKinley High School Singing Club not even Will Schuester (Matthew Morrison) could ignore Santana (Rivera) any longer as a singer who deserved to sing solo also in competition (yes, the world did not end if Rachel (Read Michele) had to settle for giving vocal support and not being the star of the show). It is Valerie Amy Winehouse’s wasted.





















If I die young

This performance it makes your hair stand on end. On the one hand, it is disturbing to hear Naya Rivera singing this song by The Band Perry with such lyrics. On the other hand, it is not possible not to include this ballad that sang a cappella in one of the most emotional scenes of the character.





Rumour has it / Someone like you

In the third season Santana was at a time when she didn’t know whether to come out of the closet or not. After finding herself in an awkward situation related to Sue Sylvester, the student went on stage with this mash-up that mixed two Adele songs: Rumour has it and Someone like you.















River Deep, Mountain High

On Instagram, Amber Riley, better known as Mercedes, has said goodbye to her friend with this statement: “My favorite duet partner. I love you I miss you”. In this River Deep, Mountain High it can be understood that, indeed, the two actresses made an unbeatable tandem.













Mine

Brittany and Santana’s relationship was against all odds one of the most fans in the audience. It had been simmered and paid off, unlike others that were explored in the foreground and could be more forced. This Mine de Taylor Swift, where they decided to take a break, left many viewers as touched as the character of Heather Morris.





















Cold Hearted

What better than a eighties theme from Paula Abdul to face Rachel’s boyfriend, who had discovered that he was a gigolo? One of the funniest numbers from the last stage of Glee it was this Cold Hearted for Naya Rivera to use all her weapons.













Songbird

A declaration of love without further fireworks beyond Rivera’s feelings for Brittany. Sometimes Glee didn’t need more than a good voice and a piano to create magic. in the McKinley High School Music Room.













Back to Black

Naya Rivera not only sang one song by Amy Winehouse but also sang two. This Back to black was criticized by the judges but from La Vanguardia we can’t say a ‘but’. Fantastic.













Smooth Criminal

Singing a Michael Jackson song is never an easy task. He did it with Grant Gustin, who was a villain for a while and then triumphed on television with The Flash, playing the title superhero.





Here Comes the Sun

Demi Lovato had a role in Glee as Santana’s girlfriend and the singer has wanted to remember her in a beautiful Instagram post. “I will always remember with appreciation the opportunity to play your girlfriend on Glee. The character you played was groundbreaking for lots of closet queer girls (like me at the time) and others who were openly so, and your ambition and accomplishments were an inspiration to Latina women around the world. ” And this Here comes the sun we will always have it to remember it.







