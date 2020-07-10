Naya Rivera (‘Glee’) missing while swimming in a lake

Naya rivera She has been reported missing after missing her trail on Lake Piru, in Ventura County, California. According to police reports, on Wednesday July 8, the actress from Glee, 33, and her 4-year-old son, Josey Dorsey, rented a boat to tour the lake and bathe. But when the boat was not returned in time, the alarms went off and, after being located on the north side, inside they only found the little half asleep, but no sign of the actress who played Santana López.

Apparently, according to the boy, he was swimming with his mother but there was a moment when she submerged and did not go out again. From that moment on, a search and rescue operation began on the lake, which, so far, has not been successful. “The missing person in Lake Puru has been identified as Naya Rivera, 33, of Los Angeles”, recognized the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

“The SAR operation will continue at first light”, assured about the search that will continue today Thursday.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Meanwhile, the possibility that the actress drowned in the waters of Lake Piru is gaining strength since, as reported by an NBC reporter, her life jacket was found inside the boat. “This is considered a horrible accident”Ventura County Sheriff’s Department officials told NBC Los Angeles.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The actress, who recently assured that she would not mind starring in a reunion of Glee, He uploaded a beautiful image with his little one to social networks shortly before disappearing. “Just the two of us”, He said.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

In addition, a week before, on July 2, he launched a song to life: “No matter the year, the circumstance or the daily struggles, being alive is a blessing. Make the most of today and every day they give you. Tomorrow is not promised”.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.