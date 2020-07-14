Naya Rivera drowns at age 33

The search for the actress Naya rivera in Lake Piru, in Southern California, they concluded as no one would have wished: with the rescue of their corpse. After several days of intense search, the police located the body of a woman who a few hours later confirmed that it belonged to the actress who disappeared on July 8 while sailing with her 4-year-old son.

Bill Ayub, Sheriff of Ventura County, was tasked with confirming the sad news at an impromptu press conference around the lake: “We are sure that the body we found is that of Naya Rivera”, he assured, while sending his condolences to his loved ones. “It has been an extremely difficult time for your family … our hearts are with them and we share their pain for the loss of Naya”, He said.

During the days when rescuers were working hard to locate the actress, her parents and Ryan Dorsey, her ex-husband and father of their 4-year-old little Josey, were following the search from the shore. Also, friends and cast members of GleeThey waited for news holding hands forming a human chain.

The actress Heather Morris, who played Brittany, Santana’s love in Glee, was one of the people who got involved in the search for her friend.

But it could not be and the worst news was confirmed just the day that it was 7 years after the death of Corey Monteith, the actor who played Finn Hudson in the music series and who died on July 13, 2013 in a Vancouver hotel from an heroin and alcohol overdose.

As for the causes of death, the sheriff ruled that it was “a criminal act or suicide” and, pending the autopsy results, he was inclined to a fatal accident. Apparently, the testimony of little Josey has helped a lot to clarify what could have happened. According to the 4-year-old boy, “he and Naya swam together in the lake”Ayub said. Then the actress “It helped her get on the boat. She told investigators that she looked back and saw her disappear below the surface of the water.”. It seems that the interpreter had enough strength to get her son out of the water but not to save herself.

A tragic excursion

Last Wednesday, July 8, the actress of Glee, 33, and her son, Josey Dorsey, rented a boat to tour the lake and bathe as they had done on other occasions since the actress had grown up a few miles from there. But when the boat was not returned in time, the alarms went off and, after being located on the north side, inside they only found the half-asleep little boy covered with a towel and with his life jacket on, but no sign of the actress who she played Santana López between 2009 and 2015.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that the missing person was the actress of Puerto Rican origin and launched a search device that has ended the sad news.

