Native Instruments Discontinuing A Long List of Legacy Products in 2020

March 12, 2020
Native Instruments is discontinuing an unlimited vary of its traditional merchandise in 2020.


As of Could 31, the corporate plans to discontinue a protracted record of legacy merchandise, content material from third-party producers and the activation software Service Middle.

Such legacy merchandise embrace early variations of Absynth, Battery, Guitar RigKontaktReaktorTraktor and extra. Plus, numerous devices, instruments, and samples, and so on., many from different producers.

Transferring ahead, NI merchandise already put in, activated, and in working order will proceed to run as at all times. Nonetheless, reinstalling or reactivating any of these discontented merchandise on a brand new pc won’t be an possibility.

See the complete record of discontinued merchandise right here.

Additionally, learn up on Native Instruments’ FAQ part.

 

H/T: MusicRadar 

 

