National Spelling Bee Postponed Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The 93rd Scripps National Spelling Bee has been suspended because the coronavirus continues to unfold, and organizers are taking a look at their choices for the occasion whose finals air on ESPN yearly.

“The suspension contains all in-person occasions and the stay nationwide broadcast the week of Could 24,” organizers stated in a press release (learn it in full beneath). “If doable, we’ll work with our native sponsors, spellers, conference companions and ESPN to reschedule the 93rd Scripps National Spelling Bee for later this 12 months.”

ESPN has televised parts of the occasion for greater than 25 years and since 2006 has aired earlier rounds throughout the day and the finals at night time.

Final 12 months’s bee resulted in an unprecedented eight-way tie after the remaining contestants competed in 20 rounds of head-to-head competitors. It was the primary group to share the title because the annual occasion started in 1925.

Right here is the spelling bee organizers’ full assertion:

“The Scripps National Spelling Bee is suspending the 2020 nationwide finals in National Harbor, Maryland. The Bee acknowledges the vital accountability to take motion that protects the well being and well-being of its members together with the spellers, their households, the native sponsors, staff of The E.W. Scripps Firm and others who assist the occasion referred to as Bee Week. The chief order from Maryland Governor Larry Hogan prohibiting gatherings of greater than 50 individuals till the termination of the state of emergency in Maryland in addition to suggestions from the Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention underscore the choice to droop the nationwide finals.

“The world is navigating by uncertainty, and whereas the timing of the nationwide finals is simply outdoors the eight-week window really useful by the CDC, that is the most secure and most accountable motion. This was a troublesome resolution that sadly will disappoint college students who’ve spent a substantial amount of time learning and getting ready, together with their mother and father and lecturers who’ve supported them. The main focus now shifts to exploring all choices to presumably reimagine a contest for later this 12 months.

“The Bee will maintain native sponsors, spellers, mother and father and lecturers knowledgeable within the coming days and weeks by direct emails, spellingbee.com and social media because it determines subsequent steps on this unprecedented scenario.”