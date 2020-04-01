Nathan Chen defeats Yuzuru Hanyu and Defends his Figure skating Title

America’s Nathan Chen made his edge over Japan’s two time Olympics champion, Yuzuru Hanyu.

Nathan Chen left his mark as he turned the boys’s champion at World Figure Skating Championship. Yuzuru Hanyu needed to make peace with runners up place as a result of Nathan Chen made historical past repeat itself.

Nathen Chen carried out aesthetic freestyle ice skating on Saturday and received the gold title for similar. Chen set a benchmark with zero flaws and ended up at 323.42 factors. With his glorious abilities, he went on solidifying his leads and lastly reached the height! Whereas Canadian duo- Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje marked fifth.

Weaver mentioned, ”We felt so free and calm and that’s precisely the place we needed to carry out on this program, This program is greater than in regards to the ranges and the rating.”

They mentioned, “We’ve been within the top-five for a very long time.” They ended up at 205.62 factors and additionally mentioned that this program is greater than scores and ranges.

The event witnessed wonderful crowd and extraordinary skaters from internationally. American Vincent Zhou stood third with 281.16 factors. Sorensen who ended up at tenth place mentioned, “We felt good, every part we’ve been engaged on got here collectively fairly nicely and it’s good to do a clear skate you will be happy with.” This flawless artwork of ice skating was witnessed at Saitama in Japan.