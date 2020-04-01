TELEVISION

Nathan Chen defeats Yuzuru Hanyu and Defends his Figure skating Title

April 1, 2020
Add Comment
2 Min Read

America’s Nathan Chen made his edge over Japan’s two time Olympics champion, Yuzuru Hanyu.

Nathan Chen left his mark as he turned the boys’s champion at World Figure Skating Championship. Yuzuru Hanyu needed to make peace with runners up place as a result of Nathan Chen made historical past repeat itself.

Nathen Chen carried out aesthetic freestyle ice skating on Saturday and received the gold title for similar. Chen set a benchmark with zero flaws and ended up at 323.42 factors. With his glorious abilities, he went on solidifying his leads and lastly reached the height! Whereas Canadian duo- Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje marked fifth.

Weaver mentioned, ”We felt so free and calm and that’s precisely the place we needed to carry out on this program, This program is greater than in regards to the ranges and the rating.”

They mentioned, “We’ve been within the top-five for a very long time.” They ended up at 205.62 factors and additionally mentioned that this program is greater than scores and ranges.

The event witnessed wonderful crowd and extraordinary skaters from internationally. American Vincent Zhou stood third with 281.16 factors. Sorensen who ended up at tenth place mentioned, “We felt good, every part we’ve been engaged on got here collectively fairly nicely and it’s good to do a clear skate you will be happy with.” This flawless artwork of ice skating was witnessed at Saitama in Japan.

About the author

View All Posts

James Ashley

James Ashley is a 2006 graduate of De La Salle University in Manila, Philippines. After working over a decade as an additional writer at USA News, he decided to start his own news publication. He mainly focuses on technology, sports articles and editorials. He likes to listen to music and play chess in his free time.

Email: [email protected]

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Contact Us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.