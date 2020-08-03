Natalie Portman plans ‘Jane’s Revenge’

Jane (Natalie Portman) is married to one of the most dangerous types in the west. One day, her husband returns home with eight gunshot wounds. Bishop’s gang (Ewan McGregor) has riddled it. He survives, but he knows it’s only a matter of time before Bishop and his boys come to finish him off. Jane decides not to wait for them to come and go straight for them. With the help of a staunch enemy of her husband, a man in love with her, Jane will go to confront the gang of criminals.

Natalie Portman and Ewan McGregor meet again

Next to The accountant, Jane’s Revenge It was the other film that was released in theaters in 2016 under the direction of Gavin O’Connor. In addition to playing one of the main characters, Joel Edgerton participated in the development of the script for this western.

The story starred Natalie Portman, that since episodes I (1999), II (2002) and III (2005) of Star Wars he had not returned to coincide in the same cast with Ewan McGregor, who plays the villain of this feature film.

Jane Got A Gun. EE.UU., 2016. Western. 98 min. Dir.: Gavin O’Connor. Int.: Natalie Portman, Joel Edgerton, Ewan McGregor, Noah Emmerich, Boyd Holbrook, Rodrigo Santoro, Sam Quinn.

