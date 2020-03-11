Naomi Campbell Wears Hazmat Suit & Face Mask Amid Coronavirus Fears – Hollywood News

Solely a face masks wouldn’t do. In its place, Naomi Campbell guarded herself in opposition to the coronavirus in a hooded hazmat swimsuit, gloves and additional whereas catching a flight (not germs) on the Los Angeles Worldwide Airport on March 10.

Must you thought Naomi Campbell‘s airplane sanitation routine was intense, the 49-year-old supermodel merely outdid herself. On March 10, Naomi confirmed as a lot because the Los Angeles Worldwide Airport lined head-to-toe in a hooded white hazmat swimsuit, which correctly complemented her white suitcase. The safety precautions didn’t end there; she moreover wore pink latex gloves and a face masks. Naomi even rocked plastic glasses, not too far off from the type highschool school college students placed on to stay protected in science lecture rooms!

“Safety First NEXT LEVEL,” Naomi captioned the image. Apparently, a behind-the-scenes take a look at this airport look will most likely be hitting the Net rapidly. Naomi thanked fellow supermodel Linda Evangelista, 54, in her caption after which teased, “Full video approaching my YouTube rapidly.”

The ultimate time Naomi uploaded an airport-related video, she revealed her pre-departure routine that may make any germophobe proud. Naomi takes disinfectant wipes, locations on plastic gloves and proceeds to completely scrub her airplane seat, tray and one thing shut by that will’ve been touched by a earlier passenger. After the tactic, Naomi takes out a model new seat cowl (she purchases one every week) and places it over her seat. “I don’t care what people contemplate me. It’s my nicely being and it makes me actually really feel increased,” Naomi declared throughout the video. The model didn’t need the coronavirus to scare her into coaching protected hygiene!

It appears that evidently hazmat matches are starting to sample! Howie Mandel, moreover well-known for his intense fear of germs, moreover rocked the swimsuit often worn by medics whereas arriving to the set of America’s Acquired Experience on March 10. Whereas completely different celebrities are carrying face masks and calling it a day — which the CDC doesn’t actually advocate to non-infected people — the fear is strong, regardless.

On the similar day Naomi visited the airport in her anti-virus outfit, it was launched that every Coachella weekends could possibly be postponed to October (an unprecedented switch for the April competitors). Over 100,000 worldwide circumstances of COVID-19 — the respiratory sickness attributable to the model new stress of coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China — have now been reported, the World Nicely being Group Director-Widespread Tedros Adhanom launched on March 9.